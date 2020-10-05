LEWISBURG — Officials of National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced the names of National Merit semifinalists in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Sarah Rose Mahoney, daughter of Andrew and Elizabeth Mahoney, of Lewisburg, was named a National Merit semifinalist and will have the opportunity to continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships.
Sarah is a senior at Lewisburg Area High School.
The nationwide pool of 16,000 semifinalists, representing less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.
These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be offered next spring.
Over 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which served as an initial screen of program entrants.
To become a finalist, the semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received. A semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official and write an essay.
Three types of National Merit Scholarships will be offered in the spring of 2021. Every Finalist will compete for one of 2,500 National Merit Scholarships that will be awarded on a state-representational basis.
Sarah’s future plans are to attend college and major in pre-medicine to pursue a career as a physician. She wants to become a military doctor and care for veterans.
