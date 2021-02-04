MILTON — The Milton YMCA will provide supper and snacks during drive-thru food distributions, to be held from 2 to 3 p.m. each Wednesday, beginning Feb. 10 at 12 Bound Ave., Milton.
The food will be provided for children 18 and under.
In 2020, due to the pandemic and the increased number of families facing food insecurities, the Milton YMCA has continued to meet the needs of the community. To date, more than 1,850 children have been served over 140,000 meals and snacks though the Milton YMCA food programs.
“During times of uncertainty, families can count on the Y to provide essential services for the community,” said Ron Marshall, executive director of the Milton YMCA. “The Milton YMCA is committed to ensuring kids in our communities have ongoing, uninterrupted access to nutrition, especially during these difficult times.”
For more information about the program, email rmarshall@gsvymca.org or call 570-742-7321
