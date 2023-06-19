Podobinski crowned Laurel Queen

WELLSBORO — Emma Podobinski — a June 2 graduate of Warrior Run High School in Turbotville — was crowned the 2023 Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen during the Saturday, June 17, coronation held in the Wellsboro Area High School auditorium.
She was awarded a $3,000 educational scholarship, and is the daughter of Emily Ayers of Watsontown and Michael Podobinski of Clarks Summit.
First runner-up — Miss Montoursville Melody Rzeszotarski — was awarded a $1,500 scholarship. The second runner-up, Miss Towanda Katherine West, was awarded a $1,000 scholarship. Because she was “friendly and helpful," Miss Towanda was also named Miss Congeniality by a vote of the queen candidates, and awarded a $500 scholarship.
“It was such a surreal feeling hearing my name called as the Laurel Queen,” Podobinski said. “I was definitely surprised. I feel so honored and blessed to be queen this year.”
The queen coordinators took the 27 queen candidates on fun trips on Friday and Saturday so they could experience Wellsboro, according to Podobinski. Among them was a trip to the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon, near Wellsboro; another to eat dinner at the Penn-Wells Hotel; and one to go on a walk around town to see shops and landmarks.
“When I had time to myself this weekend, I stopped by Laurel Festival vendor booths to see all of the amazing things being sold. It was cool to see queen candidate photos in all of the downtown store windows,” she said. “Spending time with the other candidates was joyful. We shared so many laughs together it was easy to make new friends. We created a group chat to use everyday to message each other.
“The queen coordinators were also amazing," Podobinski continued. "They were like our moms, always ready to help us pin our sashes or fix our dresses. The judges were also lovely to be around. We all shared many conversations with them."
Podobinski said she will always remember how welcoming Wellsboro is.
"t is powerful and exciting to see how much happiness and pride community members hold for their town," she said. "That has truly left a mark on me forever.”
In July, Podobinski is going on a mission trip abroad to Belize with her church, Community Mennonite Fellowship in Milton.
On Aug. 25, she will head to Houghton University in Houghton, N.Y., and major in communications with an emphasis on integrated marketing, and a minor in literature. Her career goal is to work for a publishing company.
The semi-finalists were each asked one question during the program. Podobinski was asked what she was passionate about and how she could use it to help others in her community.
”Music is my passion," she answered. "Composing helps me with my anxiety. I help kids at camp by composing and sharing silly songs. That helps them relax, laugh and be silly. It's an icebreaker. Also, I sing as a worship leader in my church to help others connect spiritually.”
Rzeszotarski is the daughter of Joy and Steven Rzeszotarski of Williamsport and will be a senior at Montoursville Area High School this fall.
Upon graduating in 2024, she hopes to attend Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., to study government and international relations. Her career goal is to work through different office positions in the public service field to gain enough experience to serve in political office.
West is the daughter of Deborah and Kevin West of Wysox. On Aug. 10, West will move to West Virginia University in Morgantown to major in elementary education/early childhood special education, with a minor in dance.
In addition to the 2023 Laurel Queen and the first and second runners-up, other semi-finalists included: Miss Blue Ridge Libby Zick; Miss Bucktail Haley Burrows; Miss Coudersport Mady Goodrich; Miss Cowanesque Valley Janna Quick; Miss Muncy Alyssa Weigle; Miss North Penn-Liberty Jaclyn Nelson; and Miss Troy Gabrielle Lathrop.
Laurel Queen judges are: Renata Stiehl, WENY-TV news director and anchor in Horseheads, N.Y.; Jacob Michaels with 93.3 WBZD-FM in Muncy; and Marti Shabloski of Tioga County Emergency Services in Wellsboro.
