Podobinski crowned Laurel Queen

2023 Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen Emma Podobinski, Miss Warrior Run, center, was crowned 2023 Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen. Miss Towanda Katherine West, left, was named second runner-up and Miss Congeniality. Miss Montoursville Melody Rzeszotarski, right, was first runner-up.

 PROVIDED BY JOHN EATON

WELLSBORO — Emma Podobinski — a June 2 graduate of Warrior Run High School in Turbotville — was crowned the 2023 Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen during the Saturday, June 17, coronation held in the Wellsboro Area High School auditorium.

She was awarded a $3,000 educational scholarship, and is the daughter of Emily Ayers of Watsontown and Michael Podobinski of Clarks Summit.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.