HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s four state-related universities are asking the legislature for a long-awaited budget increase, but the schools’ leaders have not said whether more money would prevent future tuition hikes.

As part of his first budget as governor, Democrat Josh Shapiro proposed increasing the general state appropriation to Lincoln University, Penn State University, Temple University, and the University of Pittsburgh by 7.1% each, or more than $40 million collectively.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.

