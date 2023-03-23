MILTON — Milton is moving ahead with hiring its new mental health co-responder.
“Chief Zettlemoyer and I will begin interviews for our social worker, or co-responder position, on Tuesday the 28th,” said Jess Novinger, borough manager, during Wednesday night’s council meeting. “We’ve received eight applications so far and the position is still open on Indeed.”
The borough has received $58,000 for the new position, which covers all of the equipment and expenses for the mental health co-responder.
“Right now, they are still considered a part-time person,” said Novinger. “They may not exceed 32 hours per week.”
The application for the position is still open, and Novinger encouraged anyone who is interested to apply.
In other business, the council approved:
• The adoption of an ordinance pertaining to the Quality-of-Life Ticketing Procedures, repealing and replacing another ordinance.
• The adoption of the 2015 Edition of the International Property Maintenance Code Ordinance.
• The adoption of an ordinance setting forth enforcement proceedings of penalties for violations of all borough ordinances.
• The adoption of an ordinance regarding the keeping of animals in the Borough.
• Novinger to enter into an agreement with professional engineering services firm LIVIC Civil to provide the borough with engineering data, estimates and guidance required for the ARLE and/or Green Light-Go grant application that the borough intends to seek, at a not-to-exceed cost of $6,840.
