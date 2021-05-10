LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) has announced it will join museums nationwide in the Blue Star Museums initiative, a program that provides free admission to currently-serving U.S. military personnel and their families this summer.
The 2021 program will begin on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 15, and end on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6.
Find the list of participating museums at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.
Blue Star Museums is an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in collaboration with Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and participating museums nationwide.
“LCM is very proud to support military families,” said Kahla DeSmit, LCM executive director. “Military service affects the whole family, and we are pleased to provide military families a space where they can learn, imagine, and play together. Visiting a museum is a great way for families to connect with and get to know their communities."
“Like the resilience that military families demonstrate time and again the LCM is an example of resiliency in the arts sector over the past year,” said Ann Eilers, acting chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts. “We are grateful to the LCM for their leadership in strengthening community through their participation in the Blue Star Museums program this summer.”
Blue Star Museums include children’s museums, art, science, and history museums, zoos, gardens and lighthouses, and hail from all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members.
Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC),
DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for
entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.
The LCM’s participation in the Blue Star Museum initiative is made possible by support through the Museum’s Count Me in program, which provides free and reduced admission for families in our community.
For more information about the Count Me In program, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org/count-me-in.
For more information about the LCM and to register for tickets, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
Contact the Museum by email at lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.