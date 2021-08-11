MILTON — By a vote of 6-1 the Milton Area School District school board on Tuesday approved an updated Health and Safety Plan which requires masks to be worn on school buses, but not in school buildings.
Voting in favor of the plan were board President Christine Rantz, Vice President Kevin Fry, and members Brett Hosterman, Eric Moser, Lindsay Kessler and Dr. Alvin Weaver. Board member Dr. Leocadia Paliulis voted against the plan, while board members Andrew Frederick and Ken Snyder were absent from the meeting.
Prior to the vote, Director of Student Services Catherine Girton presented to the board on the plan, noting it requires the district to follow government-issued masking mandates. Currently, Girton said the only mandate is that masks must be worn on school buses. She noted the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends masking indoors, regardless of vaccination status. However, she said whether to mandate the wearing of masks is up to local governing bodies to decide.
Paliulis, who attended the meeting via Zoom and noted she holds a biology degree, expressed concern about the district not requiring masks to be worn indoors.
“I am concerned about the Delta variant,” she said. “The overwhelming scientific literature shows that masking does work.
“I am so worried that if we don’t have a masking requirement, at least a recommendation… we are going to see kids in the ICU. We are going to fill the ICU at Geisinger.”
During her presentation, Girton said superintendents in the area have been communicating regularly with officials from the Geisinger Health System. Those officials have reported an uptick in admissions to Geisinger’s pediatric intensive care unit due to COVID-19.
Rantz, Fry and Moser each said the decision on whether to mask should be left up to individual families. However, Fry said he believes the district should consider requiring visitors to buildings and volunteers to report their vaccination status to the district.
Girton reported on the results of a survey recently offered to families in the district. She said 1,332 individuals responded to the survey.
Of those who responded, Girton said when the counties covered by the district are classified as being in a low to moderate rate of COVID-19 transmission, 73% said masks should be optional in school. In addition, 14% said masks should be required for the unvaccinated, while 13% said masks should be required for everyone in school buildings.
She noted that Northumberland and Union counties are both currently considered to be in the low to moderate transmission rate level.
If the counties are considered to be in a substantial or high transmission rate, Girton said 58% of survey respondents said masks should be optional for all in school. In addition, 14% said masks should be required to be worn by the unvaccinated, and 28% said masks should be required for all.
Earlier in the meeting, the board heard from Karen Bottorf, who has a daughter in eighth grade in the district.
“She has no interest in attending school in person, wearing a mask,” Bottorf said, of her daughter.
While Bottorf said she understands the district must follow governmental masking mandates, she said her daughter will be enrolled in cyber school if Milton requires students to be masked.
“I am sad about that,” Bottorf said. “We love Milton.”
She thanked the board following the vote on the Health and Safety Plan. It was noted during the meeting that the plan will continue to be reviewed by the board on a monthly basis.
Athletic Director Rod Harris updated the board on efforts to reschedule home football games, which have been impacted by the ongoing $14.1-million project to renovate the athletic stadium and build a health and wellness center.
According to Harris, the Sept. 3 home game against Warrior Run will be played at Central Columbia. Home games scheduled for Sept. 10 against Holy Redeemer and Oct. 8 against Jersey Shore will be played in Danville.
The district is still looking to find locations to play home games scheduled for Oct. 1 against Mifflinburg and Oct. 22 against Lewisburg. Harris said many stadiums in the area have other activities taking place on those dates.
For all home games played away, Harris said Milton will be charged a $1,000 rental fee for use of the stadiums. The district will be responsible for staffing the games, and will collect ticket revenue.
Harris also noted home field hockey games will be played at Baugher Elementary School, while soccer games will be played on a field at the high school complex.
In other business, the board approved:
• A contract for services between Norm Jones Media and the Milton Area School District, running July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022.
• The Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) STEAM program to use areas of the middle school and Baugher elementary during the 2021-2022 school year.
• Child Evangelism Fellowship of Snyder and Union Counties to use an area of White Deer Elementary School from 2 to 3:45 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 16 through April 6.
• Donating four stainless steel tables, one condiment stand and one set of three-level bleachers to Milton Little League.
• The following coaches: Carissa Wagner, head girls tennis, $4,429; Taylor Batman, head softball, $5,525, and head junior high softball, $3,048; E. Bing Pursel, head game manager, fall, $5,178, and winter, $5,178; and Crystal Hoover, head game manager, spring, $5,178.
• The the following resignations: Haven Reinard, eighth grade English/Language Arts teacher; and Marie Berg, secretary to the middle school principal.
• Hiring: Shelly Richardson, part-time Food Service employee, $10.25 per hour; Trevor Lynn, sixth grade math, $54,857; David Brown, eighth grade English/Language Arts, $70,574; Nicholas Stine, full-time substitute, $218.35 per diem; Brandee Krall, full-time substitute, $218.35 per diem.
Adalyn Keesler, a kindergarten student at White Deer Elementary School during the 2020-2021 school year, was named August Citizen of the Month. She led the Pledge of Allegiance during the meeting.
David Bittner, a high school plant science-botany, teacher presented a sample lesson to the board. He noted that 50 students are enrolled across two sections of plant-science botany which he will be teaching this school year.
The meeting included a 40-minute executive session.
