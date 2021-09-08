MILTON — Thirty-seven Milton Area School District students are listed by the district as quarantined due to potential exposure to COVID-19.
The district’s online COVID-19 dashboard notes that all data reported is effective Tuesday, Sept. 7, due to school buildings being closed for in-person instruction Sept. 1-2 for deep cleaning.
As of Tuesday, the dashboard reported 22 Baugher elementary and 11 White Deer elementary students being quarantined. In addition, the site lists one White Deer student as testing positive for COVID-19.
One middle school and three high school students are listed as being quarantined.
The Warrior Run School District’s online COVID-19 dashboard was last updated Friday, Sept. 3.
The site lists one middle school and six high school students as testing positive for COVID-19 over the last 14 days. In addition, high school staff member is listed as testing positive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.