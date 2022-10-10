WASHINGTONVILLE — A chicken and waffle dinner will be served from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Trinity United Church of Christ at Strawberry Ridge, 850 Cardinal Road, Washingtonville.
