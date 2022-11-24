MILTON — Topping off a career which has spanned more than five decades, the president of operations of the Coup Agency has retired from the day-to-day duties of the agency.
Jeff Coup retired Oct. 31, at age 70.
Son of Robert E. Coup and grandson of Edward J. Coup, Jeff has been part of the Coup Agency for decades, running the insurance branch of the agency. With the Coups running the agency since its start, Jeff is of the third-generation of Coups within in the agency.
The Coup Agency was founded in 1926 by Edward J. Coup. The agency provides both real estate services and insurance for customers. Jeff ran the insurance side of things, while his brother, Richard Coup, runs the real estate side.
“We are both an insurance agency and a real estate agency,” said Jeff, of the business. “My father and grandfather did both. I was in here for four years and then my brother came in after he graduated from the same college. Very shortly thereafter, we realized the day you could be an expert in both insurance and real estate had come and gone. If you were gonna do a really good and professional job, you had to specialize in one or the other. Thankfully, Rick liked the real estate and I really liked the insurance, so he had his thing he could become an expert at and I had the area that I could become an expert at. Frankly, that got siblings getting along in business quite well because we could both be boss of our own side of the agency, so to speak. There’s a lot of families where the kids don’t get along in business and it ends up killing the business.”
Due to Robert Coup suffering an illness that forced him to retire early, both Jeff and Rick had to take over the company.
“Rick and I ended up being the owners of this agency at a very young age, long before we acquired enough management skills to do it well,” said Jeff. “But thankfully we had Len Little (former sales agent at the Coup Agency), and my grandfather was still here. He wasn’t the owner anymore, but he had made himself an employee. Between Len Little and my grandfather, they guided us along. Rick and I worked out any differences we had and made the agency prosperous over the years.”
Jeff performed several different functions during his time running the insurance branch, including insurance sales, hiring and staff training.
“I learned early on that I was not a very good teacher,” said Jeff. “We have heavily used the professional services of the Independent Agents Association and sent all the employees to their schools to learn and to get licensed. We’ve stressed a professional designations for everybody in the office, so everybody either has professional designation or they’re working on one. I ended up with three designations. Insurance education and, on the real estate side, real estate education has been important to us. We want to make sure our people are well trained and well versed to properly take care of our clients.”
Throughout the past few years, Jeff has been relinquishing some of his duties to other employees, in order to train them for when he left.
“I’ve been handing my duties over the last four years to other people in the agency and it got to the point where they really don’t need me, which is the intent,” said Jeff. “It’s a little scary to know the plan worked so well, but they really don’t need me. They’re carrying on without me and they’re all sharp people.”
While Jeff is retired, he still remains the president of the agency.
“I can be president and all I have to do is show up to board of directors meetings when we have them and make bigger overall decisions,” said Jeff. “I’m not overseeing the day-to-day operations in the office anyway. If they have a question they can call me up and ask me, and I’m gonna give them my advice.”
Jeff plans to remain president until he is bought out by someone in the fourth-generation leadership of the Coup Agency.
Reflecting on some of the most memorable moments working at the Coup Agency, Jeff believes that building relationships with his clients was the most notable.
“I loved it when people would come in and say ‘your grandfather sold us our first house, we’ve been doing business at the Coup Agency ever since,’” said Jeff. “That’s wonderful. I can’t tell you how good that makes you feel that we’ve carried on my grandfather’s good work. He did good work, and we’ve continued the good work, otherwise the people would have been long gone. In a small town you better take good care of people because bad news spreads fast. Taking the proper care of our clients has always been paramount in our business.”
Jeff also recalled some humorous stories he has experienced on the job.
“There was a lady that, because she had her homeowners insurance here and we had given her a discount for having a smoke alarm in her house, one year the smoke alarm chirped so she called up and asked me to come out to her house,” Jeff recalled. “So I went out to her house and she wanted me to change the battery in the smoke alarm, so I did. I think then her daughter took over the responsibility from then on.”
The thing Jeff will miss the most about his work is the people.
“There are clients I’ve had for years and years,” said Jeff. “That’s the stuff that I miss the most.
“I don’t miss the stress. You can have a lot of really good clients and really good business, and then an insurance company says, ‘we’re not gonna do that kind of insurance anymore.’ All of it sudden it’s like, ‘oh great, now how do I take care of all these people?’ We are an independent agency so we write for a lot of different insurance companies and we can basically do business with any company that will do business with us. Still, in those kind of situations it’s very disruptive to both us and the client until we find another company that will write their insurance, hopefully at a good price and hopefully with the right coverages the client needs. Those kind of stressful situations I am glad to be rid of.”
Jeff has several things he plans to do in his retirement.
“I really love the outdoors and enjoy riding my bicycle,” said Jeff. “I’m going to ride my bicycle more, I’m going to hike more, I’m going to kayak more... In the winter time, my favorite thing to do is to downhill ski so I’m going to downhill ski more. If we have good conditions this year, I may even take up some cross-country skiing for when I’m not downhill skiing. Just something to get me out in nature. I love to be in nature and I love to take pictures in nature.”
Additionally, Jeff and his wife Cindy plan to take a trip to Australia, New Zealand and Bali.
Aside from working at the Coup Agency, Jeff has been involved with several organizations, including TIME (The Improved Milton Experience), Boy Scouts, the Milton Rotary Club, Love INC (In the name of Christ), United Way, Milton’s former American Red Cross chapter, the HandUP Foundation and the Milton Lutheran Church.
