WATSONTOWN — Kathi Wertman expressed “complete shock” at having been named 2021 Volunteer of the Year by the Watsontown Area Business Association (WABA).
Wertman, called a “driving force” of the Watsontown Historical Association (WHA), said she simply wanted to maintain efforts she’s been responsible for all along. They included archiving incoming acquisitions for the WHA as well as managing its website and Facebook accounts.
In addition to routine duties, Wertman and a team of three other members held planning meetings and helped the WHA acquire a former bank building to use as its headquarters.
Through her work at Ficks Hardware, Wertman was also credited for providing a stagecoach to carry Santa through the community during the holiday season. The Festival of Trees also received donations via Wertman.
The Watson Inn was named 2021 Business of the Year and was described as “more than just a place to have dinner.” It was noted that weddings, dances, fundraisers and groups often use it as a meeting site.
On the night of the annual banquet, a table was set up for a silent auction and raffle to benefit a memorial fund for Hunter B. Reynolds, a Warrior Run student recently killed in an auto crash. The Watson Inn and one of its bartenders also agreed to participate in the fundraiser.
Rick Buck and Pam Showers accepted the Business of the Year award from Barb Deihl, WABA president.
The annual Watson Inn arm-wrestling tournament during the 4th of July holiday, “First Friday” sessions each month, providing and arranging food and cooking equipment for Music in the Park were credited as examples of community support.
The Watson Inn was also credited for providing space for nonprofit fundraisers, special events including a golf tournament, a car show for Wounded Warriors and support for the Norman Buck Scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.