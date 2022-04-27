SUNBURY — Tuesday’s rain proved no deterrent to participants at the Susquehanna Valley High School Envirothon, held at Shikellamy State Park Marina, as more than 150 high school students from 15 different schools trekked across the park answering tests to win a spot competing at the Pennsylvania State Envirothon in May.
The Envirothon, held through collaboration between the Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union County conservation districts, was host to 37 teams from high schools including Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Milton, and Shamokin.
In order to score points, teams of students collaborated on a test at each of five stations. These tests were in the areas of aquatics, forestry, wildlife, soils, and a current issue. The theme for this year’s current issue was “waste to resources”, focusing on waste management and recycling.
Each station, held under pavilions and portable canopies, featured interactive elements for the tests beyond just rote questions, said Snyder County Conservation District Manager Jason Winey.
The tests are created by the state Envirothon board in collaboration with agencies like the Pennsylvania Game Commission and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.
“They have hands on activities: measuring trees, identifying trees, identifying birds; you’ll see the game commission they’ll have skulls, potentially pelts, things like that,” said Winey. “They try to make it more than just a test.”
At the aquatics station, Lewisburg High School juniors Evan Aikey, Derek Gessner and Jace Gessner stood poring over models and images of fish species, pointing and shaking their heads as they tried to make the right call.
The three said this was their first year participating in the event. Not only were they competing against other schools, but against other teams of their peers from their own school.
The top scoring team from each of the five counties goes on to compete in the statewide competition. Columbia Conservation District manager Nancy Corbin said there is also a single overall winner for the event, crowned just for bragging rights.
Winners will be announced soon.
The state-level competition involves an additional oral presentation to be submitted by May 15, along with a similar station testing portion to be held on May 25 at Camp Mount Luther near Mifflinburg.
But competition isn’t the only reason the students participate in the event.
“We’re all outdoorsy people,” said Jace Gessner.
“We like to be out doing activities in nature,” added Aikey.
At the soils station, a group of juniors and seniors from Shamokin Area High School puzzled over the merits of the answer “all of the above” while trying their best to keep their testing materials dry.
In previous years a ditch has been dug near the station to study soil composition, but the location and the weather prevented such a muddy endeavor.
Hannah Bashore, a junior at Shamokin High, says she thinks more schools should participate in the event going forward.
“I think it’s a cool opportunity just to be learning about this kind of thing.”
“You see longevity in this program,” Winey said of the competition, adding that he had recognized one of the game commissioners present at the wildlife station as a previous participant.
He said many people now working in the agencies that oversee the Envirothon had previously been student attendees.
“We’re really building the leaders in these fields and a lot of them have credited their Envirothon experiences as maybe the catalyst that started that process.”
