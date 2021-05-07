MILTON — When Dr. Richard Smith learned of the Geisinger 65 Forward Health Center concept — and that one such center would be opening near Milton — he immediately jumped at the opportunity to return to his roots in the Central Susquehanna Valley.
The doors of the new health center opened for tours Thursday, with the first patients to be seen at the clinic in the coming week.
Stephanie Pacovsky, Geisinger 65 Forward Health Center operations manager, said the new clinic in the Southgate Plaza along Route 405 south of Milton is just the sixth of its kind which operates within the Geisinger footprint.
The clinic will see patients with Geisinger Gold or TRICARE insurance.
Pacovsky said the services offered through the clinic will be free to patients as part of the services provided by their insurance plans.
“We spent $3 million on this project to revitalize and renovate (the health center space) for the people of the community,” she said.
Pacovsky noted that Geisinger leases the space where the center is located, which was once a bingo hall. Extensive renovations were completed on the space.
Each new patient to be seen by Smith will have a one-hour appointment.
“It gives our provider an opportunity to get to know the patient,” Pacovsky said, adding that medications and other health concerns will be reviewed at the appointment.
“We also see our patients more frequently,” she said. “They are coming in every two to three months, more frequently if necessary.”
After the initial consultation with the doctor, Pacovsky said patients will have the opportunity to take advantage of the many services offered at the clinic.
The facility includes a gym room, equipped with treadmills and other exercise equipment.
Patients seen by Smith will then be able to utilize the gym independently. They will also be able to enroll in classes, such as chair yoga.
The center will employ a health counselor, who Pacovsky said will evaluate patients prior to their beginning an exercise regimen.
Once fully operational, she said 10 to 15 people will work at the health center. Those staff members will include the physician, wellness coordinator, pharmacist, and nursing and radiology staff members.
“We offer imaging and full lab services for our patients,” Pacovsky noted.
Smith said the in-depth services offered to the senior population are what attracted him to the physician position at the center.
Originally from Williamsport, Smith attended Bucknell University in Lewisburg and earned a medical degree from Northwestern University Medical School. He served as a physician in the U.S. Air Force and lived out of the area until learning of the opening as a physician with Geisinger 65 Forward.
“This is a chance to get back to the medicine our elderly population is used to and wants,” Smith said. “It’s good to be here.”
He and Pacovsky pointed to the many features incorporated into the layout of the center.
In patient exam rooms, Pacovsky noted that large-screen televisions are placed on the walls. On those screens, she said patients can see the exact documentation the physician is looking at on a computer screen.
“This allows the patient to see actually see what we’re seeing,” Smith said. “If I have to show an x-ray to a patient, you can put it up (on the screen).”
He added that will afford him the opportunity to better point out what’s on the x-ray.
Smith also noted that the examination tables are set up in the form of a chair, which can be adjusted during exams.
In the chair format, Smith said better communication will occur between he and the patient as he will be able to have face-to-face conversations with them.
“The more time I spend looking into the eyes of the people who are here, the better they do,” he said.
In addition, Smith pointed to the large workspace set up for the medical professionals. In the open space, filled with computers and desks, he said there will be better collaboration among the health care providers.
“In my 36 years practicing (medicine), I’ve never seen this before,” he said. “We are all together, we are functioning as a team. It’s a tremendous benefit.”
Even prior to the health center officially opening its doors, Pacovsky said 50 patients have already signed up to be seen by Smith.
Once the center is fully operational, Pacovsky said Smith will be the primary care provider for 450 patients. The nationwide average is for a physician to be the primary provider for 2,000 to 3,000 patients, she said.
The health center features 12 exams rooms, and will be equipped to feature up to four primary care providers, according to Pacovsky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.