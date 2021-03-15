LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Arts Council has announced that a series of events will be held Friday, April 23 through Saturday , May 8.
In lieu of the large outdoor and indoor gatherings that have characterized recent Celebrations of the Arts, this year’s activities will be safer – but still participatory.
The Celebration will kick off with two events: A special new section of the Poetry Path in downtown Lewisburg, created by the Stadler Center for Poetry at Bucknell University; and the premiere of an original Dickens-inspired radio play featuring a cast of characters, some of whom are drawn from Lewisburg's past.
Each weekend will feature different events for anyone to participate in, including outdoor photography, plein air painting, Bucknell student performances, chalk drawing, downtown mural tours, and more. Throughout the two-week period there will be a wide variety of workshops, all free of charge thanks to the generous sponsorship of Bucknell University.
More information will be coming soon about the Virtual Arts Festival a way to “visit” the booths of artists who were juried into the 2020 Arts Festival.
