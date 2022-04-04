The war in Ukraine is not just a distant conflict, as seen on video screens and televisions.
For a Williamsport couple, Geoffrey and Robin Knauth, it is the home of Alina Beskrovna, who was a teenager when she became a foreign exchange student in a program developed by the U.S. Department of State and was hosted by the Knauths in 2006-2007, graduating from Williamsport Area High School and singing in the choir at Trinity Episcopal Church, their place of worship.
“She is like a daughter to us,” the couple said recently, breathing a sigh of relief as (Alina) Beskrovna of Mariupol, the port city that has been carpet bombed, survived the Russian aerial assault by living in a shelter with others. She then escaped to a nearby city, and more recently made her way to Lviv in western Ukraine.
She was seeking a way to cross the border with her mother and three cats into a European Union country.
For several weeks, the 31-year-old did not post any messages on social media and the mass graves that were dug along the roads in Mariupol had the Knauths wondering if the bodies were those of their beloved, Alina or her mother.
Then the text arrived.
“Made it out alive . . . Mariupol is no more,” she said.
The Knauths — who wear blue and yellow jackets that they kept from their years at the Boston Marathon, which match the Ukrainian flag — said they consider Alina to be a daughter.
For a brief period, Alina was able to get out of Mariupol and move to Zaporizhzhia, a smaller city that is near the nuclear power reactor that was taken over by the Russian military.
More recently, Alina said she and her mother made it farther west to Lviv.
Her father’s whereabouts remained unknown. She and her mother were staying in the apartment of English teacher, Andy Minnett.
Minnett sent Geoffrey a voice message amidst the fog of war, as Lviv, once considered a safer haven for the refugees looking for passage across the border to Poland or Hungary, has been targeted by Russian bombs, most falling at fuel depots near the city center causing thick black smoke to fill the air.
Minnett has been in Ukraine for three and a half years, and was, himself, displaced from the capital of Kyiv to Lviv. He hosted 16 refugees at a time in his apartment, has helped 44, so far, and planned to continue, Geoffrey said.
Alina told the Knauths she would like to leave Ukraine to go to European Union nations such as Poland or Hungary. She was looking to connect with an immigration lawyer and might seek war refugee status.
“Even under the immense pressure, she is trying to do things the right way,” Geoffrey said.
The port city along the Sea of Azov is considered to be of strategic importance to Russia and a land bridge to Crimea and the Black Sea.
Alina sent out Facebook post showing evidence of the Russian army bombing civilian homes on March 8 in Cheryomushki district of the city.
She survived the bombardment staying in a shelter with her mother, according to a correspondence from Timothy Wolfer, of Baltimore, Maryland, and National Public Radio. He was also in Mariupol in January, and Alina was his fixer.
The shelter had no running water and those inside were using scraps of wood to burn to melt snow to stay hydrated, Robin said.
Meanwhile, it was hazardous to be outside in Mariupol. Beside the bombs, and cross-fire, Russian intelligence special operatives, called Spetsnaz, were said to be in the city’s perimeter hunting down adversaries and activists, including looking for foreign correspondents and Associated Press staff.
Anyone they deemed to be the enemy would be shot or captured and shipped to camps in Russia, the Knauths said.
In the last few days, despite the bombardments, Ukrainian defense forces pushed back against the Russian special forces.
Describing their host daughter as having the same spirit Americans have seen of the Ukrainian people, the couple said she’s intelligent and full of a positive “can do” attitude.
When she arrived in Williamsport, the young Ukrainian immediately said she wanted to eat at Olive Garden.
Her initial observation of Lycoming County’s landscape — with mountains, trees and fields of grass and crops growing reminded her of her home.
“She said, ‘It’s like Ukraine,’” the Knauths said of what has been deemed the Breadbasket of Europe because of its abundant supplies of wheat.
When she arrived she was curious to learn, asking her host father about his experience at Harvard University.
Geoffrey speaks Russian, which is similar to the Ukrainian language but with some alterations in the dialect.
Speaking English she told the couple that she wanted to go visit New York City and Ground Zero, to see the Grand Canyon in Arizona, visit Niagara Falls and Hollywood,” Geoffrey said.
“Hollywood was nixed,” he said. “We told her that is not where the movie stars live.”
While in Williamsport, Beskrovna formed a close relationship with the couple’s sons, William, 7, and Alex, 9, and they considered her to be their big sister. In 2017, she attended William’s graduation in Williamsport.
As children, the three would often play catch with a ball in the family’s backyard.
They also traveled to visit Robin’s family in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
While in Ukraine, she was former president of the Youth Council Initiative, serving as a guide for visiting former U.S. Senator John Kerry and the late John McCain and the current U.S. President Joe Biden when he was a senator.
She studied finance for a master’s in business administration (MBA) from Lehigh University and master of science in applied mathematics from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.
She has worked in product development and as a research analyst. Her impressive resume is listed on her Facebook site.
“I had never heard of Mariupol before she came to live with us as a 16 year-old, but I remember her deep love for her hometown and for Ukraine. That has been a constant,” Geoffrey said.
“In January (this year), just before the war started, I was thinking, ‘Robin [my wife] and I should visit Mariupol some day.’”
“Alina told me, among other things, how she used to walk across Mariupol as a little girl, to go to her piano lessons.
“I wanted to see what that walk was like.
“Now of course I’ll never see Mariupol as it was,” he said.
To ease Alina’s mind, Geoffrey reminded her of the days of the past.
“But you did,” he said of her life in Mariupol.
“I’m glad you were able to see Mariupol while it was still thriving.”
Today, those in her former school district are watching the developments in Ukraine closely and staying in touch with the Knauths through texts and phone calls.
For now, whenever she has wifi she puts posts on her Facebook.
Her most recent posts showed a Ukrainian holding evidence of the bomb found on the street of Mariupol.
Only time will tell if there will be an end to the war and pain and suffering.
For now, there are the refugees such as Alina and their brave documentation of Russian abuses.
It is, “Historical evidence for possible justice,” she said of the man holding the piece of the bomb.
