LEWISBURG — Union County commissioners agreed to draft a letter to members of the state legislature in view of a state agency decision to outsource assessment of Area Agency on Aging clients.
On May 10, the Department of Human Services (DHS) Office of Long Term Living, alerted members of the Pennsylvania Association of Area Agencies on Aging (P4A), May 10 that Maximus US Services had been chosen for further negotiation for assessment services.
Holly Kyle, Union Snyder Area Agency on Aging (USAAA) executive director, explained that the proposed change would remove the USAAA from the senior assessment function, rolling it into broader enrollment services. Kyle indicated a shift to an independent broker would nullify the local agency’s ability to help seniors and people with disabilities with enrollment.
“The Area Agencies on Aging have performed what we call ‘level of care assessment’ for 30 years,” Kyle said. “Our performance is a very solid performance. There is an expectation of a certain time frame in which we will perform this service. As a commonwealth, we currently have a rating of 99.75% on-time proficiency. That is near perfection.”
Kyle said awarding the function elsewhere would eliminate “boots on the ground” service provided by 52 aging agencies. Assessment of individuals served at Medicaid-funded home sand community services for people age 59 or less was also at stake.
“Persons with disabilities who are looking to enroll in Medicaid-funded services will also be impacted by this,” Kyle said. “It is of great concern and I appreciated the fact that the county is also concerned.”
A funding stream for Area Agencies on Aging would also be stopped if a contract is awarded to Maximus.
“A lot of times, families, seniors and others don’t know where to call,” Kyle concluded. “And if we aren’t the entity to help them, we connect them to services that are.”
Commissioner Stacy Richards introduced the matter at a Tuesday work session and was commended by Preston Boop, commissioner chair. Boop speculated whether the decision was strictly by the DHS or via the governor’s office.
A timeline supplied by Richards indicated Maximus was named in a class-action suit on behalf of people under age 60 who had attempted to enroll for Medicaid services. The case which questioned the performance of the agency was settled with an agreement to provide more timely determinations, notifications and reporting.
Maximus was also subject of a legislative hearing in 2016 which resulted in a DHS outline to take corrective action.
Letters would be drafted with Rep. David Rowe (R-85), Rep. Joe Hamm (R-84), Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108), Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) and Sen. John Gordner (R-27) among possible recipients.
