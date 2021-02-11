Township supervisor discusses battle with COVID-19

WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — After spending two weeks hospitalized with COVID-19 — including one week in the intensive care unit — the chairman of the West Chillisquaque Township Board of Supervisors is now anxious to be vaccinated against the virus.
Vaughn Murray, 55, was screened for symptoms of COVID-19 when he escorted his mother to a medical appointment Tuesday, Nov. 10. At that time, he was exhibiting no symptoms.
Later that day, he awoke from a nap to discover he had a fever.
“I immediately stopped any contact with my mom,” Murray recalled. “I was supposed to have medical testing done the next morning. I immediately called and canceled that. I was to have a contractor come to my house. I canceled that.”
He was tested for the virus the following day, and on Friday received a positive test result.
“I tried to monitor my temperature, take Tylenol to keep the fever down,” Murray said. “I continued to work (from home) the following week. I tired out by the end of the week. I had no appetite, which was probably the lack of taste and smell.”
By the end of that week, Murray was so tired that he took off from work Friday, Nov. 20.
“I don’t really remember Saturday that much,” he said. “By Sunday, I could tell to get up out of bed was a chore. I said ‘I need to get to the hospital quickly.’”
Murray was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital.
“My oxygen level was so low, they were immediately putting me on high-flow oxygen,” he said. “Fortunately, they were able to provide me with a high-enough concentration of oxygen and I was able to breath well enough that I did not need to go on a ventilator.”
Murray spent one week in the intensive care unit, and another week in a step-down unit at the hospital.
“Almost from day one, with the medication they were giving me and the oxygen they were giving me, I was feeling better,” he said.
He praised the hospital staff for the care he received.
“They were great,” Murray said. “The staff were stretched to the max. I have nothing but compliments... I was very pleased with the care I received.”
Even after discharge, Murray remained on oxygen for about one month.
“I was able to wean myself off of it,” he said. “If I exert myself, I’m still not up (to par).”
Murray noted the importance of anyone who is diagnosed with COVID-19 to monitor their oxygen level.
“My advice to anyone who has COVID is to buy a $20 oxygen sensor,” he said. “You may not think you are short of breath... If you are fairly young and healthy, your body may be compensating for (the shortness of breath).”
Had he known earlier that his oxygen level was low, Murray would’ve gone to the hospital sooner than he did.
“It was that hidden symptom (of shortness of breath) that I didn’t realize I was apparently compensating for,” he said.
Murray also advises everyone to follow masking and social distancing protocol, even when meeting with small groups of people.
Prior to being diagnosed, he attended a gathering with a group of eight friends.
In addition to Murray, another person who attended that gathering ended up hospitalized with COVID-19. Three others were diagnosed with the virus, while another person believes they may have had it but didn’t get tested.
“We thought we were a small group that had been careful,” Murray said. “Apparently, one of us must have brought the virus with us. Even small group gatherings of people who feel they’re safe, I suggest you try to avoid those, until enough people get vaccinated.”
Since enough time has now passed since he was diagnosed with COVID-19, Murray is now eligible to be vaccinated against the virus. However, as no appointments are currently available in the area, he is on a waiting list to be contacted when additional vaccinations become available.
“I certainly want to get the vaccination as soon as I can,” he said. “I would encourage everyone to get it. Yes, there are unknowns with the vaccine, but we know how serious (the virus) can be. I know, personally, how serious it can be if you do contract it.”
