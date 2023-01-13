With the Dakar Rally off-road racing event wrapping up this weekend in Saudi Arabia, the attention of the racing world shifts to purpose-built tracks, with two vastly different events kicking off the season on national and international levels.
The focus of many U.S. racing fans will be on Tulsa, Okla., where the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals will be contested on a dirt track laid out inside of the facility currently known as the SagNet Center.
The Chili Bowl has become one of the most prestigious events in all of motorsports. More than 360 drivers are entered in this year’s event, leading to its unique format. What amounts to heat races are contested throughout the week, with the finals scheduled for Saturday night.
The list of past Chili Bowl winners includes some of the biggest names in dirt track racing. Rich Vogler won the inaugural Chili Bowl in 1987. Other past winners include Bloomsburg’s Johnny Heydenreich in 1990, former IndyCar drivers Billy Boat and Donnie Beechler, and NASCAR drivers Dave Blaney, Tony Stewart, Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson.
Past winners entered in this year’s event include ageless five-time race winner Sammy Swindell, two-time victor Rico Abreu and defending winner Tanner Thorson.
Abreu may be the favorite to win Saturday, as he’s driving for the powerful Keith Kunz Motorsports team.
Other drivers of note entered this year include NASCAR regulars Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, JJ Yeley and Josh Bilicki, IndyCar driver Santino Ferrucci, and dirt track racing standouts Justin Grant, Kody Swanson, Kevin Thomas Jr., Emerson Axsom, Brady Bacon, Logan Seavey, Jerry Coons Jr. and Chris Windom.
A number of Pennsylvania-based drivers are also entered, including Alex Bright, Briggs Danner, Tim Buckwalter, Steve Buckwalter and Jacob Allen.
The all-electric Formula E series kicks off its season Saturday with a race at the fabled Autodromo Hermano Rodriguez road course in Mexico City.
The 2023 Formula E season is highlighted by a race scheduled for June 24 in Portland, Ore. While the exact venue has not yet been announced, it’s believed the race will be contested on the same road course which hosts NASCAR Xfinity and IndyCar series races.
Formula E’s U.S. round had been held in New York City since 2017, a venue I was able to attend a race at in 2019. However, the race was contested in a pier area in the Red Hook neighborhood, which has undergone renovations which now preclude a motorsports event from being held there.
Formula E has also held U.S. street races in Miami, Fla., and Long Beach, Calif.
The team to keep an eye on this year in Formula E is the new DS Penske alliance. The team is comprised of an alliance between the former championship winning DS Techcheeta team and the team owned by Roger Penske’s son Jay. The team will feature two-time champion Jean-Eric Vergne, and defending champion Stoffel Vandoorne.
Vergne won his two titles with the DS Techcheeta team, while Vandoorne won the championship last season with the now shuttered Mercedes Formula E team.
In addition to the team which Penske holds ownership in, there’s also another Formula E team with U.S. ties. Avalanche Andretti, co-owned by Michael Andretti, will field a team for drivers Jake Dennis and Andre Lotterer.
Other past champions scheduled to compete this year in Formula E include Sebastien Buemi with Envision Racing, Lucas di Grassi with Mahindra and Antonio Felix da Costa with Porsche.
The 2023 Formula E season will wrap up with a doubleheader race weekend scheduled for July 29-30 in the streets of London.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
