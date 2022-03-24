LEWISBURG — Community groups with floats in the Union County Veterans’ 4th of July Parade may choose to vie for a “most patriotic float” trophy.
The Sgt. Thomas J. Reimensnyder Patriot Award will go the organization whose float meets a number of related criteria. It includes originality, appearance, best representation of patriotism and best use of “red, white and blue.”
Floats will be judged by Kendy Alvarez and David Cooney, respective mayors of Lewisburg and Mifflinburg, during the lineup for the parade scheduled for Saturday, morning June 25, in Lewisburg.
Committee members agreed that naming the trophy in memory of Reimensnyder, described by many as the “most patriotic man they had ever met,” was a fitting tribute. A veteran of the Korean War, Reimensnyder was steadfast in his support of veterans and others who served the public.
Reimensnyder was also among the first to serve on the Union County 4th of July Parade committee in the 1990s. He continued to serve for many years, as the original task of refurbishing the Civil War monument was completed and the parade became an annual event.
The trophy will be made annually by SUN Area Technical Institute students and will go to the winning organization. Details surrounding the 2022 parade are still being finalized, but organizers are confident it will be a strong celebration.
(0) comments
