State Police at Montoursville DUI
MONTOURSVILLE — Troopers reported charging Jenna Weisenborn, 31, of Muncy, with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 2:16 a.m. Aug. 13 Along Interestate 180, Montoursville.
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Harold Clark, 57, of Montgomery, reported being scammed out of $4,000, which he sent in gift cards to someone claiming to be in need.
The incident was reported Sept. 2 along Pinchtown Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Valley Farms Dairy reported receiving a counterfeit $100 bill.
The report was made at 2:06 p.m. Sept. 14 at 1860 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. An investigation is ongoing.
