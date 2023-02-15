HARRISBURG — Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver has preparing to transition into her new role as the state senator representing Pennsylvania's 27th District.
Schlegel-Culver prevailed in a special election held Jan. 31 to fill the Senate seat vacated by John Gordner. She will resign from the House, and be sworn into the Senate on Feb. 28.
“Even though I’ve been in the House for the last 12 years, there are some nuances that are definitely different," said Schlegel-Culver. "There’s different leadership in the Senate and different expectations."
Since her victory over democratic challenger Patricia Lawton, Schlegel-Culver, has been busy attending orientations and organizing her upcoming swearing in.
“I’m being sworn in on Feb. 28 at 1 p.m.,” Schlegel-Culver said. “We’re going to try and invite as many people as have helped us get to this point. And frankly, it’s a lot of people. We’re hoping to get invitations out today.”
While she still has work to do in the House, including being in session next week, Schlegel-Culver is excited to take on the new challenge and get to know the parts of her new district that she’s less familiar with.
The 27th district covers Northumberland, Snyder, Montour and Columbia counties, and a portion of Luzerne.
She’s also looking forward to learning about who might take over her seat in the 108th District.
“The speaker has 10 days from my resignation to set the date for the election (to fill the House seat),” Schlegel-Culver said.
The speaker also has to give at least 60 days notice to the counties that there is going to be a special election. It remains undecided as to when the election to fill the seat will take place, and whether there will be a special election or the election will occur as part of the May primary.
According to the Northumberland County Republican Committee, there are currently 17 candidates interested in running for the 108th District seat.
