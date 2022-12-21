LEWISBURG — Elected officials who will hold office in Union County in 2026 and 2027 will see an increase in pay over the current rates for the positions.
During a special Tuesday evening meeting, the Union County commissioners approved a 3% pay increase for elected officials serving in 2026 and 2027.
“The commissioners do this every two years so that those seeking or holding elected offices will know ahead of time what the salaries of those offices are,” said commissioner Chair Jeff Reber.
During a Tuesday afternoon meeting, the commissioners approved a 2023 Inmate Housing Agreement between Union and Montour counties.
Commissioners also approved a professional and administrative services agreement with SEDA-COG for Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response (CDBG-CV-C), on behalf of Lewisburg Borough, in the amount of $135,000.
“The Department of Community and Economic Development awards CDBG grants to counties, cities, and some larger municipalities — greater than 10,000 in populations — who meet the requirements of PA Act 179,” explained Lewisburg Borough Manager William Lowthert. “Lewisburg borough’s annual CDBG grant is awarded through the county since our population is less than 10,000. Not all smaller communities get annual CDBG grants like Lewisburg. Other municipalities need to request funding through the county for their projects.”
Lowthert said Lewisburg’s 2021 funding will be used for floodplain restoration efforts north of Market Street and west of the Limestone Run. THe funding amount from the 2021 grant available for project use is $85,600.
“The project has been moving forward and hoping to be out for bid in March 2023,” said SEDA-COG Director of Community Development Tyler Dombroski. “The project has to be done by the end of 2023.”
Commissioners approved 2023 contract service provider agreements with assistant district attorneys Jeffrey Crossland, Martin Wilson and Philip Sassaman.
Union County Prison Warden Ernie Ritter and Deputy Warden Ryan Boatman provided an update on the facility. Ritter said the prison currently has 49 inmates, including 41 men and eight women.
A concern was raised by Ritter about some inmates who are on psychotropic medications and run out of their medicines.
“It’s not a matter of getting the meds but the wait in between the time inmates run out of their drugs till they can get them again is too long, and inmates are ending up in withdrawal,” Boatman said. “The only option we can do is to have the inmates taken to the local hospital, treated and returned.”
Both Ritter and Boatman agreed they would like to see Dr. Shawn McGlaughlin make two visits to the jail per month, instead of just one now, to avert more issues with inmates not getting the medication they need on a timely basis.
The commissioners also approved a list of reappointments and appointments to various boards, including:
• Dave Masser, Wayne Stahl and Dennis Keefer to the Union County Agricultural Land Preservation Board, through 2025
• Dave Epler as chairman for the Union County Agland Preservatoin Board.
• Gregory Prowant and Alan Zeigler to the Union County Planning Commission, through 2026.
• Daniel Greene and Susan Auman, to the Union County Affordable Housing Fund Board, through 2024.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.