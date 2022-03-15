LEWISBURG — Members of the Union County Veterans’ 4th of July Parade Committee (UCV4JP) held an open house Monday night in search of help.
About a dozen potential committee or subcommittee members came to the East Buffalo Township (EBT) Municipal Building and made their availability known.
The parade committee intends for the parade and related events to return to their traditional times on the fourth Saturday in June in the Lewisburg area.
Terry Burke, UCV4JP committee president, said some of the volunteers found the need for help eye-opening. He needs volunteers to assist in a variety of areas.
“Any help is good help,” Burke said. “I’m optimistic that people want to get involved and want to help. Anything that expands what we do and the number of people we have is a good thing.”
Financial uncertainty was also looming after an alternate parade in 2021 and no parade at all the previous year.
“You want to bring everybody back,” Burke said. “But you can’t (and) have to start making choices of what is coming and what is not.”
Burke’s concerns included whether entries people are used to seeing will cost more. Higher energy costs could be a factor as well as individual donations coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Al Walter, UCV4JP vice president, said many people don’t know that so many of the parade entries are paid for.
Burke said a UCV4JP committee meeting presents a great opportunity to become involved. The next committee meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17, at the EBT Municipal Building, Fairground Road, Lewisburg.
