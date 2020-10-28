Schiccatano feels county is prepared for Election Day

SUNBURY — While more than 11,000 requests have been received for mail-in ballots and a surplus of individuals have registered to vote for the first time, officials are confident Northumberland County is ready for Election Day.
As of Monday, commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano said the county has received requests for mail-in ballots from more than 11,000 registered voters.
He said the Elections Office has been "overloaded" with those requests and with processing an abundance of registration requests from new voters. While all of the applications have been received, some computer work associated with those must still be completed.
"I talked to the office (Monday)," Schiccatano said. "They will catch up on everything."
While there have been more than 11,000 requests for mail-in ballots, Schiccatano noted there are approximately 40,000 registered voters in the county.
He believes the county is well positioned to process all of the mail-in ballots which will be coming in.
"We have hired, besides our two full-time (Elections Office) employees, four part-time employees to help in the office," Schiccatano said. "We have also hired a consultant and did a contract with the election machine (company) to come in and help to load the machines and help the day of (the election)."
In addition, he said the county has purchased four scanners to process the mail-in ballots.
"We feel pretty confident that we'll have all the results done on Nov. 3, by the end of the night," he said.
Schiccatano noted that the state has said mail-in ballots can still be counted if received by Nov. 6. He said the county will add any of those ballots it receives to the vote count.
Across the county, he said four polling places have been consolidated due to an expected decrease in the number of individuals voting in person.
In Watsontown Borough, residents registered to vote and planning to do so in person will be casting their ballots at the First Lutheran Church, 400 Main St. In past elections, two polling places have been open in the borough.
Milton Borough Manager Jess Novinger provided a list of polling places in Milton. That list includes: Ward 1, First Baptist Church, 316 Golf Course Road; Ward 2, First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St.; Ward 3, Milton Borough Building, 2 Filbert St.; Ward 4, Milton Senior Action Center, 219 Filbert St.; and Ward 5, Teamster's Local 764, 450 Beaver St.
Schiccatano doesn't expect any Election Day security problems in Northumberland County.
"There have been... Democrats and Republicans that have asked to be poll watchers," he said. "I think we're somewhere between 10 and 15 Democrats, and 10 and 15 Republicans."
Schiccatano said poll watchers must receive a certification from the Elections Office. They must then show that certificate when they arrive at a polling place.
"They will not even be near the machines," Schiccatano said, of the watchers. "They have to be in a location where they cannot interfere with anyone who is coming in to vote."
He also noted that those who are serving as poll watchers cannot campaign for a candidate while inside a polling place.
Schiccatano noted that county officials will be regularly checking polling places to make sure there are no problems with voting machines, or any other concerns.
"We feel all the polling places are safe," he said. "They will be well maintained as far as the COVID, and (social) distancing. (Registered voters) should feel free to vote, and they should go out and vote."
