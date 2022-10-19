LEWISBURG — A Hartley Township bridge in need of being spruced up will be receiving a facelift, thanks to a contract awarded Tuesday by the Union County commissioners.

Nestlerode Contracting Company Inc. was awarded the contract worth $968,425.63. The work covers County Bridge No. 25 on Palman Road in Hartley Township.

Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.

