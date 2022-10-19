LEWISBURG — A Hartley Township bridge in need of being spruced up will be receiving a facelift, thanks to a contract awarded Tuesday by the Union County commissioners.
Nestlerode Contracting Company Inc. was awarded the contract worth $968,425.63. The work covers County Bridge No. 25 on Palman Road in Hartley Township.
The commissioners also approved an Inmate Housing Agreement between Union County and Clinton County, at a rate of $70 per day for a three-year term, through Oct. 17, 2025.
Commissioners said they met with Penn State Extension officials who want to make the public aware it is migratory bird season in Pennsylvania, and with that comes impacts due to avian flu.
Commissioner Preston Boop said “it’s back with a vengeance, and bio-security alerts are in full effect.”
With the heightened alert, he said poultry farmers need to take extra precautions with who they allow on their property. Poultry carriers need to disinfect their vehicles.
Boop said the real problem is those who have backyard plots, where owners of birds don’t have a lot to lose should an outbreak occur, and therefore don’t take precautions.
Bird flu can be disseminated though infected birds flying overhead and defecating near a flock of healthy birds. The disease can also be transferred by human distribution from a person’s shoes and clothing, Boop said.
Commissioner Stacy Richards also commented on the Union County comprehensive plan, a non-regulatory document that provides information on the existing conditions in the county. It also assesses the issues facing the county, establishes a vision for future growth, and formulates goals and strategies to implement the county’s vision.
Although it is not a legislative document, it is now a requirement for all counties in Pennsylvania to create and adopt a comprehensive plan according to the state’s planning legislation.
Because change is constant, planning is an ongoing process, Richards said. The Municipalities Planning Code requires the County to review and update its comprehensive plan at least every 10 years.
Richards said post cards were recently mailed to Union County residents, informing them of an online survey where they can contribute their input.
The survey is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/6KYB5VS
Richards also mentioned what needs to be done in regards to solar energy. Pennsylvania County Commissioners Association, Energy, Environment and Land Use Committee — of which Richards in vice chair — recognizes that while solar power is a renewable energy source, the solar arrays used by farmers often take up valuable farmland.
Richards said a Utility Scale Taskforce has been set up to look at the impacts solar has on land use. Richards is chairing the task force, which will look at the economic impact assessment on solar grids on agricultural land.
In other business, the commissioners:
• Accepted notice of retirement from Angela Buck, senior legal secretary for Union County Court, effective Nov. 28.
• Approved the appointment of Annie Smith to the Union County Library System Board, to complete the unexpired term of John Holmesc, ending Dec. 31.
• Accepted a letter of resignation from Randall Ross, nutrient management specialist for Union County Conservation District, effective Oct. 21.
The Union County Prison Board met Tuesday. Prison Warden Doug Shaffer said the search for a deputy prion warden is ongoing.
Shaffer has received 27 applications, and has narrowed it down to three candidates. Interviews with those candidates are taking place this week.
Shaffer also gave an update on the county’s prison population, which currently stands at 47 inmates.
Boop said that Union County has unique challenges in housing its prisoners as the county has the smallest prison in Pennsylvania, and many prisoner’s need to be housed outside of the county.
Shaffer also said a recent search of the jail’s work release center turned up no illegal contraband.
Boop thanked Shaffer for his 32 years of service as Union County Prison Warden. His retirement as warden, effective Nov. 1, was accepted at an Oct. 4 meeting.
The Union County Salary Board also met and approved the following measures:
• A request from Elections Director Greg Katherman, to hire Gretchen Beaver for the Voter Registration/Election clerk position, effective Oct. 24.
• A request from Public Safety Director Michelle Dietrich to hire Julianne Erway for the Emergency Management Operations and training officer position, effective Oct. 24.
• A request from Sheriff Ernie Ritter to hire: Richard Hubler, Christian Wachter and Tyler Strawser, all full-time deputy sheriffs, effective Oct. 7.
