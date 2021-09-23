HARRISBURG — Data released Wednesday by the Department of Health (DOH) showed local cases of COVID-19 rose by 59 in Lycoming County and 51 in Northumberland County.
Lycoming and Northumberland counties each reported one new death, based on DOT data. Confirmed new cases rose by 19 in Snyder County and nine in Montour County.
Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, reported Wednesday there are 20 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. All but one are unvaccinated.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Lycoming County, 11,589 cases (316 deaths)
• Montour County, 2,027 cases (68 deaths)
• Northumberland County, 9,569 cases (379 deaths)
• Snyder County, 3,254 cases (92 deaths)
• Union County, 5,137 cases (93 deaths)
