MILLMONT — The Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County from 10 to 11 a.m. at Christ United Lutheran Church (Four Bells Church) 13765 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont.
Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
Email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601 or www.4bellschurch.com or the Four Bells Church Facebook page.
For additional information regarding other ministries, call 570-922-1860, email culc@4bellschurch.com or visit www.4bellschurch.com.
