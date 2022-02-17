BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Children's Museum has announced its summer camp line-up.
The camps serve students of all ages and emphasizes creative arts and STEM themes. The museum has partnered with the Bloomsburg YMCA to offer before and after care to Museum campers.
Te following will be held:
• Preschool On The Farm, 9 to 10 a.m. or 10:30 to 11 a.m. June 13-17. To register, visit https://bit.ly/bcm-prekfarm2022 .
• Snack Attack Camp, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 20-24. For children ages 6 to 12. To register, visit https://bit.ly/bcm-snack2022.
• Painting and Drawing I Camp, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 27 to July 1. For children age 6 to 12. To register, visit https://bit.ly/bcm-paint3.
• Mythbusters Mini Camp, 10 a.m. to noon July 5-8. To register, visit https://bit.ly/bcm-myth2022.
• Painting & Drawing II Camp, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 11-15. For children age 6 to 12. To register, visit https://bit.ly/bcm-paint4.
• Maker Camp, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 18-22. To register, visit https://bit.ly/bcm-maker2022.
• Preschool Dinosaur Discoveries, 9 to 10 a.m. or 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 25-29. For children age 2 to 5. To register, visit https://bit.ly/bcm-prekdino22.
• American Girl Summer Camp, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 1-5.. To register, visit https://bit.ly/bcm-ag2022.
• Stop Motion Animation Camp, 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 8-12. To register, visit https://bit.ly/bcm-stopmotion2022.
• Digital Arts Camp, 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 8-12. For children age 8 and over. To register, visit https://bit.ly/bcm-digitalarts2022.
• Animated Digital Storybook Camp: A Camp Designed for Students with Disabilities, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 15-17.
For more information on these camps or the museum's programs and events, visit www.the-childrens-museum.org or call 570-389-9206.
