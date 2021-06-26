MONTGOMERY — Eagle Grange 1 will be holding a Family Fun Fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at the Grange Hall and grounds, located at the intersection of East Blind Road and Route 15, Montgomery.
In the event of rain, the fair will be held Sunday, July 25.
Activities will include face painting, carnival games, a coloring contest, craft project stations and a pet parade. The Milton FFA will be assisting with these activities.
The first 100 children, up to age 15, to register will receive a free hot dog, chips, beverage and snack pack.
The snack stand will be open and selling refreshments throughout the fair. A lasagna dinner will be available for purchase between noon and 3 p.m. Advance reservations are encouraged and can be made by calling Jenn Nauss at 717-512-1261.
