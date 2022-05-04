Prison board terminates employment of deputy warden

SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Prison Board voted Wednesday to terminate David Allen McCoy from his position as acting deputy warden of the Northumberland County Jail, following charges of terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person which were filed against him.
McCoy — who replaced Acting Warden Jim Smink as acting deputy warden in March — was taken into custody on Monday evening after Locust Township police said he pointed a loaded handgun at his live-in girlfriend, Tracy Feese.
Smink was appointed to the position of acting warden following the retirement of Warden Bruce Kovach.
McCoy was arraigned Tuesday morning by Magisterial District Judge Craig Long and committed to Montour County Prison before being released after he posted $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing for McCoy is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, before Long.
The motion to approve McCoy's termination in light of the allegations came after a lengthy executive session of the board, which Commissioner Joseph Klebon said was to discuss safety and personnel matters.
Interviews for the positions of warden and deputy warden were held following the board meeting, Smink said.
"It's unfortunate," said Smink, of the McCoy situation.
Smink is retiring from his post as acting warden with a tentative final date of May 20. "I worked with Mr. McCoy and we had a pretty good working relationship, the two of us, but things happen, you know. It's unfortunate."
Smink reported that the current inmate population at the jail is 210, including three inmates from Union County and eight from Schuylkill County. The highest population was on April 3, at 230, and the lowest came on April 19, at 204. Smink said there are currently no cases of COVID-19 in the jail.
Smink also noted that new staff members have been added since the previous prison board meeting, bringing the total staff to 43 full-time correctional officers and two part-time officers.
On March 29, a state of emergency was declared at the jail, over hiring concerns amidst a lack of correctional officers. At the time of the declaration there were only 32 officers employed.
"I think with our staffing numbers coming up we can handle what we have in custody right now. Our (inmate) numbers are staying pretty steady there around 210 to 212," said Smink. "So, with that said, bringing new staff on and the numbers staying pretty much level, we're heading in the right direction."
