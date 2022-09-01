BLOOMSBURG — The 2022-2023 executive board for the Community Government Association (CGA) of Bloomsburg, part of Commonwealth University, has been announced. The CGA oversees various areas including: Community Activities, Kehr Union Building, University Store, Student Recreation Center, and the Honeysuckle Student Apartments.
The following local students have been named to the board:
• Melannie Egan, of Lewisburg, the executive assistant, hopes to attend law school in the future.
• Brandon Ikeler, of Winfield, is serving as the treasurer, and after college, wants to move to a warmer climate and work in cybersecurity.
Among the many activities planned and hosted by the CGA is the group's largest event, the Big Event, held in spring where over a thousand students descend on the Town of Bloomsburg to help local residents with various clean up projects at their home.
