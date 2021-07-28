LEWISBURG — Motorcycles and other vehicles will be on the move to support an anti-human trafficking group starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 31, from the Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School, Lewisburg.
Organizers said registration for the ride to benefit Operation Underground Railroad (OUR) may be completed at www.fiercelove4good.com. It will conclude at the Lycoming County Fairgrounds in Hughesville for a day-long event of music and speakers.
Tiffany Longnecker said “The Underground Tour” will pass by 14 historical sites associated with the Underground Railroad of the 19th Century. Human trafficking of today, she maintained, was similar to previous forms of slavery.
“We are a private group of women who have a fierce love for our children,” Longnecker said. “We chose to go all out and raise funds to support a complete operation. They plan the ops, they investigate (an) area, find out who is involved and bought off.”
The the webiste for OUR, a nonprofit organization, notes its objective is to work with law enforcement worldwide to extract young people from trafficking operations. Rehabilitation for the victims and prosecution of traffickers were also pursued.
“We are the eyes and the years of what is happening around us,” Longnecker said. “We are the ones who can intervene and stop something before it is too late.”
Matt Osbourne, OUR director of operations, is scheduled for a question and answer session at the fairground.
“If you want to be motivated by people making a difference, this is the place to be,” Longnecker added.
OUR was represented at a recent fair at Savoy Plaza, Montoursville, hosted by the Lycoming County Patriots.
