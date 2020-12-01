MIFFLINBURG — The biomass plant recently dedicated by the Mifflinburg Area School District not only has the ability to provide heat for three school buildings, it also has found a new use for a product which may otherwise been underutilized or wasted.
The plant uses wood chips as a fuel to heat water which warms the district's elementary, intermediate and middle schools.
Though wood has been burned since humankind first needed heat to keep warm, it is doubtful that much consideration was given to using it in modern applications until the 1970s. The historic oil shocks of that decade had scientists and entrepreneurs looking every which way for alternatives. A consumer wood stove craze also emerged among homeowners in some parts of the country.
The term “biomass” which emerged in that decade has since come refer to fuels other than fossil fuels, including wood, landfill gas, refuse, ethanol and alcohol.
Alyssa Wingenfield, an engineer for the Mifflinburg plant and account executive for the McClure Corp., recently explained how the wood used at the Mifflinburg plant is processed into a commercial-grade product.
"The chips are commercially purchased from timber companies. These are made up of smaller diameter portions of the tree that would be left on the site or turned into garden mulch," Wingenfield said. “The wood is processed with (a) special industrial chipper, that creates chips all within a specific size.”
The chips are trucked in and stored in a large covered bin on site. A system using an auger and a belt slowly feeds the chips of varying shapes into a burner and heat exchanger.
The green wood chips contain about 50% moisture. While wood does not contain the same amount of energy as coal, Wingenfield said there were other good reasons to choose it over other forms of energy.
"The choice for wood chips is not of heat value of the fuel, but one of stewardship and sustainability,” Wingenfield said. “The boiler takes what was once a waste stream product of the timber industry and uses it to create heat for students from Kindergarten thru eighth grade.”
A United State Forest Service Fuel Value Calcuator estimated that a pound of coal produced about 13,000 BTU, while a pound of wood chips produced about 4,300 BTU. The “green” wood chips used at the Mifflinburg plant also have about a 50% moisture content.
No supplemental fuel is used in the Mifflinburg system, but there is a commercial oil-fired boiler which can be used if the biomass boiler is not available due to maintenance or for other reasons.
Ash, historically a problem with coal, is more efficiently dealt with in the biomass plant. Wingenfield cited a 1991 study which indicated a relatively small amount of ash left would remain after wood chips were burnt (Etiegni L, Campbell, 'Physical and chemical characteristics of wood ash,' Bioresource Technology).
"Wood ash after complete combustion at high temperatures produces less than 0.50% of the mass of chips,” Wingenfield noted. “By the numbers, a ton of wood chips will yield 10 pounds of ashes.”
Exhaust gases, and ash, at the Mifflinburg plant was similarly dealt with in as efficient a manner as possible.
“After the flue gases leave the boiler, they are sent into a cyclonic separator,” Wingenfield noted. “A fan blows the gas and fine ash traveling with the gas through special nozzles that causes a high speed swirl effect. These miniature cyclones separate ash which is heavy from the flue gases which are buoyant.”
The ash was then dropped into a collection bin, while exhaust gas was directed out of the separator and out of the flue.
Wingenfield noted emissions data was being compiled by a subcontractor.
