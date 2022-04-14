MONTOURSVILLE — The Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project’s (CSVT) Northern Section is expected to be open to traffic this summer, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) officials.
Eric High, PennDOT District 3 executive, said during a Wednesday virtual media briefing that the section is expected to be open to traffic by late summer. Additional details on the opening will be announced in the coming weeks.
Ted Deptula, assistant construction engineer, provided an overview of the project.
According to Deptula, the overall price tag for the CSVT is approaching $1 billion.
Construction on the Northern Section started in 2016. It stretches from Route 147 just south of Montandon, through a portion of Point Township and across the West Branch of the Susquehanna River to the Winfield area, in Union County.
Work on the Southern Section is expected to begin late this year and be completed in 2027. The highway will stretch from the Winfield interchange to an area connecting with Route 15, just south of Shamokin Dam.
According to Deptula, three of the four contracts associated with the Northern Section have been completed.
Trumbull Corporation has completed its $156 million contract to build a 15-span bridge across the West Branch of the Susquehanna River. The bridge, connecting Northumberland and Union counties, is 4,545 feet long.
Deptula said Trumbull Corporation has also completed a $61 million earthwork and bridge construction contract.
A third earthwork and bridge contract, for $37 million and awarded to New Enterprise Stone and Lime, has also been completed.
A $52 million paving contract awarded to New Enterprise Stone and Lime is expected to be completed later this year, Deptula said.
Work on the Southern Section is estimated at $360 million
At $115 million, Trumbull Corporation is the apparent low bidder for the first contract.
Final design work is ongoing to develop plans for the second and third construction contracts which will primarily involve structures and pavement, respectively, and will be advertised in the future.
Gerald Wertz, assistant district executive for design, said PennDOT is in the process of wrapping up right-of-way acquisitions for the Southern Section.
During his presentation, High said District 3 is expected to receive $170.5 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) funding over the next five years. At least $27.2 million is expected to be allocated for 2022.
According to High, Pennsylvania is expected to receive $4 billion in BIL funding between 20022 and 2026. Of that funding, $1.6 billion will be designated for bridge work.
High said there are 2,900 state-owned bridges in District 3, which covers a nine-county area. The district’s 4,500 miles of roadway would stretch from Harrisburg to Las Vegas, and nearly back again.
Of the bridges in the district, Acting Assistant District Executive Maintenance Ken Bair said 58 are considered to be in poor condition, which does not mean they are unsafe. Of the 58 in poor condition, 21 are located in Bradford County.
A poor condition, Bair noted, means a bridge deck, substructure or superstructure are deteriorating.
High noted that 78% of Pennsylvania’s gas tax is used for highway and bridge work. From the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 through December 2021, High said the state lost $674 million in gas tax revenue due to people not driving as much.
Bair reported there being 63 crash fatalities on state-owned roads within District 3, in 2021. Of those, 50% of those killed in passenger vehicles were not wearing seatbelts. Sixty-seven percent of those killed while riding a motorcycle were not wearing a helmet.
Over the last three years, Bair said speed was a factor in 25% of fatal crashes.
Wertz provided an overview of several upcoming construction projects. In Union County, a covered bridge which carries Gray Hill Road over White Deer Creek is expected to be closed from April 2023 through May 2024 for a restoration project.
Wertz said bids for the project, estimated at $1.1 million, are expected to be open in June. He noted that $584,000 in BIL funding will be used for the project.
In Snyder County, Wertz said $3.1 million in BIL funding will be used to restore a bridge carrying Route 104 over Mahantango Creek in Chapman Township.
In 2022, it was noted during the presentation that 75 construction projects, estimated at $265 million, will be carried out in District 3.
The work encompasses 47 bridge projects, including 29 preservations, 16 replacements and two rehabilitations. In addition, 186 miles of highway work will be completed. that work includes 2 miles of reconstruction, 16 miles of restoration and 168 miles of resurfacing.
