LEWISBURG — The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area will hold two public Candidates’ Nights prior to the May 18 Municipal Primary election.
At 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 26, two panels will be featured: Judge of the Court of Common Pleas and Mayor of Lewisburg.
At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29, a panel will feature school board candidates in the Lewisburg Area School District and Region 3 in the Milton Area School District.
General questions that apply to both districts will be asked of candidates. Specific questions that apply to one or the other of the districts may be asked of the candidates from that district.
The forums will be held via Zoom.
All candidates for the races listed above have been invited to attend a session. Questions for the candidates will come from the league and from the audience.
Registrations for either of the events are required and will be accepted up until the night of the event. Register at https://tinyurl.com/4n5pctkc.
For more information about these events, call 570-524-4439.
