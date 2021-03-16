LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Borough will be picking up brush, tree trimmings and leaves April 5-9.
The Borough Public Works Department will be following the daily street maintenance schedule. These materials will only be collected on the day the street is posted for no parking from 7 a.m. to noon, and any subsequent debris left unattended will be considered litter.
Tree limbs and tree debris should be no larger than 4” in diameter and cut to manageable lengths. It should be placed between the curb and the sidewalk where appropriate. Leaves should be managed in the same manner as fall collection, placed in the gutter along the street and not co-mingled with limbs and brush.
For more information, contact the borough office at 570-523-3614.
