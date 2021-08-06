DANVILLE — A summer raffle will benefit the Danville SPCA from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at The Washies, 400 Railroad st., Danville.
There will be gift baskets, gift cards, pet items and more.
Drawing will be held at 2:30. Participants need not be present to win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.