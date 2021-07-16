State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 3:30 p.m. July 14 along Route 405 north, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Kolten C. McCarthy, 24, of South Williamsport, struck the rear of a 2011 Dodge Durango driven by Debra L. Brandt, 58, of Muncy, as the Dodge waited to turn. Both drivers and four passengers in the Durango were belted, and no injuries were noted.
McCarthy will be cited with operation following suspension of registration.
2-vehicle crash
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 9:57 a.m. July 14 along Old Cement Road, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Kimberly F. Watne, 40, of Montoursville, was stopped in a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee when the Jeep attempted a left turn and struck the left front of an eastbound 2000 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Dale A. Bartlow, 63, of Montoursville. Both drivers were belted.
Watne will be cited with vehicular hazard signal lamps.
1-vehicle crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 5:54 p.m. July 11 along Pepper Street, south of Port Penn Street, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Robert L. Saiers, 44, of Muncy, was traveling north in a 2006 GMC Envoy when the vehicle veered off the west side of the roadway, went down an embankment and against several trees, police noted. Saiers allegedly fled and was located a short distance from the scene, police added. DUI charges are pending an investigation, police added.
Possession
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old Williamsport boy was allegedly found in possession of marijuana following a traffic stop.
Troopers said a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu was stopped for an alleged equipment violation at 11:56 p.m. July 14 along Richard Avenue and Four Mile Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly used the personal information of a 40-year-old Montgomery woman to file for unemployment benefits, police reported.
The alleged incident was reported between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. July 10 along Saegers Station Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Found bicycles
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Two bicycles were found at 10 a.m. July 1 in a ditch along Lycoming Mall Drive, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
The bikes were located across from Quality Collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
State Police At Selinsgrove Criminal mischief
CENTER TOWNSHIP — A bullet struck a residence in Center Township, Snyder County, troopers reported.
The alleged incident was reported between 8 a.m. July 10 and 11:15 a.m. July 11 at 1015 Bickel Road. A bullet struck the residence of Lorelei Miller, 70, went through an exterior wall on the north side of the residence and came to rest on the floor in Miller’s bedroom, troopers noted. The projectile was a full metal jacketed bullet from a rifle, police noted.
Damages to the residence were estimated at $200. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Retail theft/underage drinking
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Two 18 year olds were cited after allegedly stealing from Sheetz, 766 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
The alleged incident occurred at 3 p.m. July 14. Carter Horten and Dominic Cecco, both of Winfield, allegedly stole seven Johnny Bootleggers and a Sheetz meal. Police said the two consumed alcoholic beverages after leaving the scene.
Theft by deception
PENN TOWNSHIP — Someone attempted to obtain unemployment benefits by using the personal information of a 42-year-old Middleburg man.
The alleged incident was reported at 10:31 a.m. July 15 along Jackson Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Someone attempted to obtain unemployment benefits by using the personal information of a 67-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills man.
The alleged incident was reported at 10:10 a.m. July 15 along Sierra Drive, Perry Township, Snyder County.
