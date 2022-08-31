State Police at Selinsgrove One-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old Port Trevorton man sustained a suspected serious injury in a crash which occurred at 10:03 p.m. Aug. 23 along Wedgewood Drive, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Christopher Delawder went off the roadway on a curve, struck a sign, went through a yard and flipped onto its roof. He was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment.
Charges are pending the outcome of an investigation.
Two-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Kimberly Reiger, 36, of Sunbury, sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 1:16 p.m. Aug. 24 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2017 Lincoln driven by Reiger attempted to turn left onto North Susquehanna Trail and struck a 2021 Chevrolet Express driven by Jamie Bowseer, 45, of Landisburg.
Reiger was cited with vehicle entering or crossing roadway.
Two-vehicle crash
BEAVER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 11:46 a.m. Aug. 27 along Creek Road, Beaver Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2002 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Sonya Marks, 59, of Beaver Springs, drifted into the opposing lane of travel on a curve and struck a 2009 Dodge Journey driven by Delaney Klingler, 18, of Beaver Springs.
Marks was charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Angela Herman, 51, of Selinsgrove, was charged after allegedly stealing $193.15 worth of multiple consumable and household goods.
The alleged thefts occurred between June 24 and Aug. 14 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Rebecca Hunger, 43, of Brushton, N.Y., reported the theft of Apple Air Pods, valued at $250, after she left them in a dressing room.
The theft occurred Aug. 26 at Ross Dress For Less, 501 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township Snyder County.
Harassment
WEST PERRY TOWNSHIP — A 20-year-old Muncy woman was charged after allegedly striking a 22-year-old Sinking Springs man.
The incident occurred at 4:47 p.m. Aug. 28 at Seven Stars Road and Route 35, West Perry Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville One-vehicle crash
LOAYLSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 42-year-old Williamsport man sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 1:46 p.m. Aug. 27 along Northway Road Extension, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2005 Jeep Liberty driven by Austin Dickinson went off the roadway, struck an embankment and rolled onto its side. Dickinson was transported to UPMC Williamsport for treatment of a suspected minor injury.
Harassment
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Charges are pending against a 30-year-old Watsontown man as troopers said he was involved in a verbal altercation, which also involved a firearm.
Troopers listed a 25-year-old Muncy woman and an 18-year-old Spring Mills man as victims in the incident, which occurred Aug. 25 along Carpenter Street, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Disorderly conduct
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A 39-year-old Montgomery woman reported someone throwing a condom filled with water at a rear door at her home.
The incident occurred at 12:08 a.m. Aug. 28 along Sherwood Drive, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP — Damian Colegrove, 39, of Williamsport, was charged after troopers said he stole a paddle boat valued at $400, along with binoculars valued at $100 and monoculars valued at $100.
The items were allegedly stolen at 8:34 p.m. July 31 from a 72-year-old Williamsport man, along Sylvan Dell Road, Armstrong Township, Lycoming County.
Colegrove was locked up in the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $20,000 bail.
State Police at Lamar Indecent assault
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a report that an 8-year-old boy was sexually abused by another resident at a camp.
The alleged incident occurred between Sept. 1, 2018, and Jan. 31, 2021, at 77 Wilderness Trail, Bald Eagle Township, Clinton County.
