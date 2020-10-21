MILTON — The Milton Area School District may be on the verge of contracting a firm to handle management of its upcoming construction projects.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan announced during Tuesday’s board meeting, held online via Zoom, that she and Director of Facilities Jeff Hoffman have been working with SitelogIQ to develop a contract to have the firm handle management of the district’s pending projects.
The board previously approved moving forward with a $12 million project to renovate the high school track and field, and to add a physical wellness facility onto the rear of the school. In addition, the board previously approved moving forward with a $10 million project at Baugher Elementary School.
In September, Hoffman said he expects bids for the stadium project to come back in January.
On Tuesday, Keegan said SitelogIQ works throughout Pennsylvania and has managed construction and renovation projects for school districts in Danville, Line Mountain, Muncy, Snyder County, Juniata County, as well as Bloomsburg University.
District Solicitor Carl Beard said he can vouch for the firm as he is familiar with its work.
“They are good to work with and they will cooperate with you,” Beard said. “They are to engage in activities to save you money.”
Keegan also told the board that administrators are working on a plan to address the truancy problem in the district. A lengthy discussion on truancy, which has increased this year, was held during a recent board committee session.
Among students who are attending classes in person on days in which in-person instruction is available and those engaged in real-time online learning, Keegan reported during the Oct. 13 board committee session that 34 high school, 38 middle school and 49 elementary students are considered truant.
Among flexible learning students, Keegan said eight from the high school, 19 from the middle school and 38 elementary students are considered truant.
Among cyber school students, 48 from the high school, 18 from the middle school and 22 from the elementary level are considered truant.
In addition Keegan said 92 students across the district have been classified as being habitually truant, meaning they’ve had six or more unexcused absences.
At this point in the 2019-2020 school year, she said just 45 students across the district were classified as being truant or habitually truant.
Keegan said on Tuesday the board will be presented with recommendations to potentially implement to address the truancy problem.
The district has designated in-person instruction to be held Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Virtual instruction is held on Wednesdays in order for district buildings to go through a deep cleaning process.
Keegan said later in Tuesday’s meeting she believes the learning model the district has implemented this year has helped to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the district.
In other business, the board approved:
• Hiring Sara Snyder, middle and high school nurse, $49,316.
• Granting tenure to the following professional staff members: Amy Bastian, Nicholas Fisher, Malika Romine and Matthew Wenrich.
• The resignation of Michelle Bower, full-time substitute.
Macie Catherman, a kindergarten student at Baugher Elementary School, was named October Citizen of the Month. Catherman is the daughter of Cody Catherman and Melanie Bertin. She led the Pledge of Allegiance during the meeting.
Also recognized during the meeting were Dane Nielson, Rotary Student of the Month, and Morgan Solomon, Outstanding Senior.
Steve Greenly, special education paraprofessional, was named the Panther Pride Award winner.
