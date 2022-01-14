LEWISBURG — Absences due to illness and challenging weather were cited as plan-changers for Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) students and others.
LASD directors learned Thursday night that the window to give high school-level Keystone Exams has been extended by the state. High school biology, algebra and literature exams may now be given up to two weeks later than originally scheduled.
Lewisburg Area High School (LAHS) Principal Paula Reber expressed relief that the window was extended, citing changed routines at start of the spring semester and that some students needed to make up school work. Weather delays had also complicated what were already short school weeks.
Superintendent Dr. Jennifer A. Baugh acknowledged that it has been a “taxing” period for parents, staff and students. Administrators have been covering classes, coming in on weekends to get caught up amid getting tested for coronavirus.
Director Jordan Fetzer added that parents have been expressing concerns. He was thus unsure if the district ought to be continuing along the path it has been. Fetzer said revisiting the district Health and Safety Plan would be welcome.
Director Maryanne Stanton observed an admirable amount of teamwork in district buildings. Custodians, she had heard, were helping out by serving meals at Kelly Elementary School.
Elsewhere, Dr. Virginia Zimmerman, director and board president, said the district Education Committee which was formed last year would soon be presenting relevant information during public board meetings.
“We do things like look at student achievement data,” Zimmerman said. “There is a pilot (program) of Chromebooks at Linntown (Intermediate School), we learned about that. We learned about the new math curriculum.”
Zimmerman said the quarterly presentations would more formally open up the business of the committee. She was hopeful that topics like new science standards could be presented to the public and discussed.
