Former ACF employee receives college Distinguished Alumni Award

Pennsylvania College of Technology Distinguished Alumni Award recipient Richard A. Conrad Jr., of Selinsgrove, left, receives congratulations from President Michael J. Reed.

 Provided by Cindy D. Meixel/Penn College

WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology presented Richard A. Conrad Jr. with a Distinguished Alumni Award at its summer commencement ceremonies, held Aug. 6 at the Community Arts Center.

Conrad, of Selinsgrove, earned an Associate of Applied Science degree in welding technology in 2002 and holds a dozen welding certifications. He has 32 years of experience in welding manufacturing and is employed by ITW Welding North America as a field application engineer, providing process technical support for key industrial accounts, including Miller Electric and Hobart Brothers.

