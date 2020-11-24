MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Area School District announced Tuesday afternoon that it was notified of three unrelated cases of COVID-19 among people who work with district students.
Superintendent Dan Lichtel wrote in a news release that the individuals included a bus driver, support staff member in a CSIU program and a staff member at the high school.
Lichtel noted that the individuals were instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days, but it was determined through contact tracing that a number of other staff members would also need to remain sequestered.
"This outcome will result in a significant reduction of staff available to continue with in-person learning at our high school and middle school," Lichtel added. "Therefore, please be advised that all district students in Grades 6 through 12 will receive instruction remotely from (Tuesday, Dec. 1) through (Wednesday Dec. 9)."
The release added that Mifflinburg Elementary School and Mifflinburg Intermediate School were expected to continue operating as they have been.
"This is not the same situation we had this past spring when we closed schools to comply with a stay-at-home order," the release concluded. "We will plan to continue some activities at the schools during this period of remote learning, starting Wednesday, Dec. 2."
Lichtel observed that the start of the school year has been worthwhile and he encouraged residents to stay safe. Additional communications regarding meal availability, special learning accommodations and extracurricular activities could be forthcoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.