UPMC celebrates babies born during World Series

WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC Williamsport welcomed this year’s newest lineup of heavy hitters born at the Birthplace, a UPMC Magee facility, during the Little League Baseball World Series. The babies were welcomed by special guests Dugout, Little League International’s official mascot, and Will M. Sport, UPMC in North Central Pa.’s mascot.
“This is such a fun time that our whole staff looks forward to,” said Katelyn Fowler, The Birthplace unit director. “It’s unique in the sense that our small town gets put on an international stage. We have the opportunity to share how special Williamsport is with these families and this celebration helps make welcoming their newest additions even more memorable.”
