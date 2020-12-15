STATE COLLEGE — Ten to 16 inches of snow are expected to fall Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning in the Central Susquehanna Valley, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
"(Wednesday) starts out pretty normal," Meteorologist Charles Ross said. "It will not snow right out of the gate."
He expects the snow to move into the area in the afternoon.
"Closer to sunset, it will start snowing harder," Ross said. "(Wednesday) night, there will be heavy snow, all night long, really into the pre-dawn hours.
Ten to 16 inches of snow are expected to fall throughout the storm.
"We're seeing a lot of agreement among the models that we're looking at," Ross said. "it really hasn't backed off. It looks like our area of Central Pennsylvania... is going to be in a spot that will see a pretty good amount of snow."
He said the snow which will fall will be on the lighter side, rather than wet and heavy.
"We're not looking at any sleet or rain mixing in," Ross said. "This is one of those storms we're not worried about what the precipitation type will be."
He expects the snow will still be on the ground on Christmas Day.
"We don't see any big, warm, wet weather systems before (Christmas)," Ross said.
Temperatures throughout the storm are expected to be in the upper 20s.
