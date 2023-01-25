LEWISBURG — After a three-year COVID hiatus, the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA Annual Dinner Meeting returned to an in-person format Tuesday night at La Primavera in Lewisburg.
“It’s nice to see no slippers and no jammies,” said Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA CEO Bonnie McDowell, during her opening remarks to a room filled with approximately 70 people.
McDowell celebrated 28 years with the YMCA earlier this month.
After dinner, board President Dr. John Gotaskie called the official meeting to order.
“During the past two years while I was your board president, all of our meetings were held on the internet, virtually, using the platform of Zoom,” Gotaskie said, echoing positive sentiments about the return to in-person meetings.
In a reading of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA 2022 annual report, what Gotaskie affectionately called “Our state of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA,” he noted the organization’s accomplishments in youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.
“We usually break even each year, but we had a surplus due to the government grants we received during COVID,” Gotaskie said, explaining that the surplus funds will be carried into 2023 to cover membership and program revenue losses that were a result of the pandemic.
Maddie Masevicius, the child care coordinator at the Milton YMCA, received a Special Recognition award from Ron Marshall, the executive director of the Milton branch.
“If you come to the Milton YMCA day care center, you will see Maddie Masevicius displaying unconditional love towards the children as she cares for and teaches them,” said Marshall. “Her hard work has been the driving force behind the success and expansion of the Milton Y Child Care Program, the Summer Food Service Program, and the Child and Adult Care Food Program.”
Vicki Hosterman, a group fitness instructor at the Mifflinburg branch, also received a Special Recognition award.
“As a group exercise instructor, Vicki pushes members out of their comfort zones and helps them achieve results,” said Angela Haines, director of the Mifflinburg YMCA branch.
Haines noted that Hosterman routinely uses innovative and creative methods to push members out of their comfort zones while encouraging them to achieve results.
Janice Leeser, a certified personal trainer and group fitness instructor at the Lewisburg branch, was honored with a Special Recognition by Kyle Snyder, director of Sports, Recreation and Fitness.
“Janice has helped so many of her clients improve their balance, strength, and flexibility,” Snyder said. “Her experience, passion, and care for her clients has truly helped her to continue to help her clients improve and build those important relationships for 20-plus years.”
Donna Socia was recognized for her contributions to the Sunbury YMCA as an administrative assistant.
“She’s really more like the administrative assistant for the entire Y,” said Katrina Mouery, co-executive director of the Sunbury branch. “Donna encompasses the definition of wearing many Y hats.”
Staff from all four branches were recognized for five, 10, 15, 20 and 25-year milestones of service. Gotaskie was awarded the Past President Recognition from McDowell.
“Throughout the past year we have remained courageous in our actions and resilient in our resolve. We drew courage and resilience from you, our members, volunteers, advisors, donors, partners, and branch directors,” Gotaskie said. “Collectively you inspired and empowered us to do more. Thanks for believing in us and, together, we can do great things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.