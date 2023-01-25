LEWISBURG — After a three-year COVID hiatus, the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA Annual Dinner Meeting returned to an in-person format Tuesday night at La Primavera in Lewisburg.

“It’s nice to see no slippers and no jammies,” said Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA CEO Bonnie McDowell, during her opening remarks to a room filled with approximately 70 people.

Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.