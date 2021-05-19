MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Intermediate School recently announced the winners of the ASPIRES Awards for the month of April.
These awards are given to students who demonstrate the behaviors in compliance with the anti-bullying program and who display positive behaviors and actions while in school. These students are chosen by their teachers, and the ASPIRES Awards are sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Mifflinburg. Recipients for April are as follows.
Third-grader Peyton Schlegel is the daughter of Chad and Amber Schlegel, of Millmont. Her favorite subject is spelling. Outside of school, Peyton plays soccer, and she enjoys singing, drawing, writing songs, horses, and helping people. Peyton’s favorite place to visit is Savannah, Ga. In the future, Peyton hopes to become an actress.
Fourth-grader Brynn Umholtz is the daughter of Kurt and Bethany Umholtz, of Mifflinburg. Her favorite subject is math, and she also participates in chorus. When Brynn is not in school, she loves to play soccer and basketball. She also likes collecting LOL dolls and role playing. She loves animals, especially her cats. Brynn’s favorite place to relax is at the beach. In the future, Brynn hopes to become an engineer.
Fifth-grader Claire Hershberger is the daughter of Chad and Sarah Hershberger, of Mifflinburg. Her favorite subjects are science and enrichment. Claire plays the clarinet in the band at school and also participates in the school’s chorus. Outside of school, Claire participates in dance and enjoys crafts, reading, and biking. She likes to read books about World War II and the Harry Potter books. Her favorite place to visit is Walt Disney World. In the future, Claire hopes to become an interior designer.
