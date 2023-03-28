UNIVERSITY PARK — A novel study by a Penn State-led research team suggests that “manureshed” management in the Susquehanna River basin could make a big difference in the water quality of the Chesapeake Bay.

The Susquehanna delivers half the fresh water in the Chesapeake Bay and about 40% of the nitrogen pollution, 20% of the phosphorus pollution and a heavy load of sediment pollution. The majority — more than 60% — of the river’s pollution, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, is attributable to excess manure, agricultural runoff, and urban and suburban stormwater.

