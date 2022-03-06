Police detail violent Shamokin Dam crash

SHAMOKIN DAM — What started as an investigation into reports of an erratic driver ended with police and responders pulling a child and woman from a car lodged on the roof of a building, which was beginning to catch on fire.
A press release issued Saturday night by Shamokin Dam Police Department Chief Timothy Bremigen details a violent crash which occurred at around 5:45 p.m. Friday along Route 11 in the borough.
Bremigen said Patrolman Eric Hassenplug initially came across a vehicle operated by Donna Rompallo, 66, of Kulpmont, which was determined to have been struck by a vehicle operated by Theresa Risso, 42, of Selinsgrove.
As Hassenplug was attending to that vehicle, he was directed toward the Golden Chosticks Chinese Restaurant, where smoke and flames were coming from the building.
There, Hassenplug found two Pennsylvania State Police troopers and restaurant employees tending to the occupants of a van, which sustained extensive damage after being struck by Hassenplug's vehicle. Bremigen identified the driver of the van as Christine Haught, 51, of Shamokin Dam.
Bremigen said Hassenplug and a trooper climbed to the roof of the building, where Risso's car came to rest after striking Haught's parked van.
Hassenplug and the trooper removed a 1-year-old child from the car as the building started to catch on fire, Bremigen said.
"With the assistance of the public, the 1-year-old child was removed from the roof," Bremigen wrote, in the press release. "The fire was extinguished. Officers and EMS personnel removed Risso."
Bremigen said Rissio, the child and a passenger in the van, James Haught, 46, of Shamokin Dam, all remained hospitalized as of late Sunday.
Through a preliminary investigation, Bremigen said it was determined Risso was traveling south on Route 11 when her vehicle struck Rompallo's vehicle in the area of Baldwin Boulevard.
"Risso continued to travel south and struck two more vehicles in the area of Eighth Avenue, being operated by Jason Coje and Theodore Knode," Bremigen wrote, in the release.
"Risso's vehicle continued to travel into the northbound lane, near the Shamokin Dam Post Office, striking a utility pole, then a concrete barrier, before striking a parked vehicle operated by the Haughts," Bremigen continued. "Risso's vehicle became airborne and landed on the roof of Golden Chopsticks."
An investigation into the crash is ongoing by the Shamokin Dam Police Department and Pennsylvania State Police.
Route 11 northbound, between 11th and Eighth avenues, was closed for six hours as responders worked on scene.
