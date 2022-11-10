SUNBURY — Due heavy rains predicted to fall Friday, Northumberland County Veterans Affairs has postponed its Cram the Van event to Monday, Nov. 14.
The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at Veterans Affairs building entrance, located on Race Street across from the post office in Sunbury.
Donations of personal hygiene products and cold weather supplies are being accepted. Items needed include soap, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, scarves, gloves, hats and warm socks.
Each month, American Legion Post 44 of Northumberland hosts a Military Share Food Box distribution to eligible veterans. Approximately 150 Northumberland County veterans and their families receive food boxes each month. All donations received during the Cram the Van event will be distributed to the veterans receiving food boxes during November.
The Military Share Food Boxes contain fresh produce, milk, eggs, cheese, and pantry staples.
To be eligible for the food boxes, a veteran must complete an application and verify veteran status.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.